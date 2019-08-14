Contrasting of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group Inc. 33 0.90 N/A 1.14 20.99 ExlService Holdings Inc. 62 2.45 N/A 1.38 49.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Healthcare Services Group Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc. ExlService Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Healthcare Services Group Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Healthcare Services Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than ExlService Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 12% ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7%

Volatility and Risk

Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ExlService Holdings Inc. has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Healthcare Services Group Inc. Its rival ExlService Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. ExlService Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Healthcare Services Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Healthcare Services Group Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a 82.98% upside potential and an average price target of $43. ExlService Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $67.67 consensus price target and a -0.49% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Healthcare Services Group Inc. is looking more favorable than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Healthcare Services Group Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.5%. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of ExlService Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Services Group Inc. 1.57% -21.66% -25.19% -44.92% -39.7% -40.49% ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73%

For the past year Healthcare Services Group Inc. had bearish trend while ExlService Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ExlService Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Healthcare Services Group Inc.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.