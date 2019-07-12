Contrasting of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has 95.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 84.29% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 1.48% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 0.00% 3.60% 1.90% Industry Average 19.84% 9.28% 4.23%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated N/A 31 61.50 Industry Average 164.79M 830.40M 43.29

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 1.57 2.42

$34 is the average target price of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, with a potential upside of 4.33%. The competitors have a potential upside of -1.59%. With higher probable upside potential for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s peers, research analysts think Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 4.2% -0.6% -2.02% 8.74% 14.26% 10.72% Industry Average 3.62% 3.58% 6.02% 11.43% 29.14% 15.68%

For the past year Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.48 shows that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s competitors have beta of 0.67 which is 33.44% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s competitors beat Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated on 5 of the 6 factors.