Contrasting of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSACU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 6.49%. Comparatively, Tuscan Holdings Corp. has 0.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation was more bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.