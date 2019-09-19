Contrasting of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSACU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 6.49%. Comparatively, Tuscan Holdings Corp. has 0.25% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.19%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.78%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation was more bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.