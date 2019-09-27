Contrasting of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSACU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.67 N/A 1.39 13.79

Table 1 demonstrates Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC on the other hand boasts of a $21.5 consensus price target and a 9.69% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 36.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.