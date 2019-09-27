Contrasting of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSACU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|18
|0.67
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
Table 1 demonstrates Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC on the other hand boasts of a $21.5 consensus price target and a 9.69% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 36.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.19%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.78%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
