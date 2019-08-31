Contrasting of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSACU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

Since Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has stronger performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats CF Finance Acquisition Corp.