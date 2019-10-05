Contrasting of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 2.11M 0.00 0.00 Kaixin Auto Holdings 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Kaixin Auto Holdings.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 21,270,161.29% 0% 0% Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61% Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Kaixin Auto Holdings.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.