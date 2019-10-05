Contrasting of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|10
|0.00
|2.11M
|0.00
|0.00
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Kaixin Auto Holdings.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|21,270,161.29%
|0%
|0%
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|1.98%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-1.61%
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|10.07%
|-22.64%
|-41.64%
|-83.82%
|-83.13%
|-83.76%
For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Kaixin Auto Holdings.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.
