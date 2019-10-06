Contrasting of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 2.11M 0.00 0.00 Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 21,248,741.19% 0% 0% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bearish trend while Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.