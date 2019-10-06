Contrasting of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|10
|0.00
|2.11M
|0.00
|0.00
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|21,248,741.19%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|1.98%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-1.61%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bearish trend while Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
