Contrasting of Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) and Its Competitors

As Metal Fabrication company, Haynes International Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Haynes International Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.58% of all Metal Fabrication’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Haynes International Inc. has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.95% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Haynes International Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haynes International Inc. 0.00% 0.80% 0.50% Industry Average 2.76% 23.69% 4.09%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Haynes International Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Haynes International Inc. N/A 32 114.63 Industry Average 54.35M 1.97B 38.39

Haynes International Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Haynes International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Haynes International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 2.25 2.60

As a group, Metal Fabrication companies have a potential upside of 111.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Haynes International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haynes International Inc. -0.74% -4.73% -3.19% 2.55% -18.23% 22.01% Industry Average 4.11% 10.73% 33.86% 27.12% 52.26% 36.53%

For the past year Haynes International Inc. has weaker performance than Haynes International Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Haynes International Inc. are 5.6 and 1.5. Competitively, Haynes International Inc.’s rivals have 2.59 and 1.43 for Current and Quick Ratio. Haynes International Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Haynes International Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Haynes International Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.71. Competitively, Haynes International Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.36 which is 35.67% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Haynes International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Haynes International Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment. The companyÂ’s CRA products are used in various applications, such as chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. Its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, and solar and nuclear fuel industries. In addition, the company produces products as seamless and welded tubulars, as well as in slab, bar, billet, and wire forms. It sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.