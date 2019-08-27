Contrasting of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.20 N/A 0.48 21.25 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.84 N/A 0.36 23.06

Demonstrates Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.68% and 41.78%. 25.24% are Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 19.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has weaker performance than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation