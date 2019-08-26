Contrasting of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

This is a contrast between Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.20 N/A 0.48 21.25 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.52 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.68% and 28.27% respectively. Insiders owned 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was less bullish than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.