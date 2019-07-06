Contrasting of Harris Corporation (HRS) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL)

Both Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harris Corporation 165 6.38 N/A 7.27 25.24 Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.64 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Harris Corporation and Westell Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harris Corporation 0.00% 26.6% 9.2% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -7.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.17 beta indicates that Harris Corporation is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Westell Technologies Inc. has beta of 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Harris Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Westell Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 5.4 Quick Ratio. Westell Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harris Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Harris Corporation and Westell Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harris Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Westell Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$199.67 is Harris Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 5.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Harris Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 20.2% of Westell Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.37% of Harris Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Westell Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harris Corporation 2.31% 10.75% 13.32% 19.84% 18.28% 36.3% Westell Technologies Inc. -3.21% -6.05% -6.05% 4.12% -31.87% 6.88%

For the past year Harris Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Westell Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Harris Corporation beats Westell Technologies Inc.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customersÂ’ mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios. The company also offers secure communications systems and equipment, including Internet protocol based voice and data communications systems, as well as single-band land mobile radio terminals and multiband radios comprising a handheld radio and a full-spectrum mobile radio for vehicles. In addition, it provides earth observation, environmental, exploration, geospatial, space protection, and intelligence solutions, such as sensors and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics for security, defense, civil, and commercial customers; and positioning, navigation, and timing products, systems, and solutions. Further, the company offers electronic warfare, avionics, surveillance and reconnaissance, command, control, communications, computers and intelligence, and undersea systems and solutions for aviation, defense, and maritime applications. Additionally, it provides managed services that support air traffic management; engineering support and sustainment for ground-based systems; and information technology and engineering managed services to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.