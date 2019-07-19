Contrasting of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

We are contrasting Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 84.17 N/A -1.15 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

In table 1 we can see Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

11.8 and 11.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

$23.5 is Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 60.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 9.7% respectively. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has -24.37% weaker performance while Novo Nordisk A/S has 1.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.