Contrasting of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|9.66M
|-1.50
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.81
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|69,346,733.67%
|0%
|0%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.8. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Morphic Holding Inc.’s potential upside is 76.70% and its consensus price target is $32.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 49.9%. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|9.03%
|-2.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25.44%
For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Morphic Holding Inc.
Summary
Morphic Holding Inc. beats Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.