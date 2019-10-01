Contrasting of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 9.66M -1.50 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 69,346,733.67% 0% 0% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.8. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Morphic Holding Inc.’s potential upside is 76.70% and its consensus price target is $32.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 49.9%. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.