Contrasting of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

This is a contrast between Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 9.66M -1.50 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 5 -0.11 28.04M -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 69,346,733.67% 0% 0% Chiasma Inc. 537,072,152.31% -88% -58.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Its competitor Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 125.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 76.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.