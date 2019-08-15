Contrasting of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 67.39 N/A -1.50 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.06 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Its competitor AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a 101.54% upside potential and an average price target of $23.5. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 average price target and a 200.75% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 31.9%. 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.