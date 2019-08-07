Contrasting of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 75.91 N/A -1.50 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Liquidity

11.8 and 11.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10 and 10 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$23.5 is Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 77.49%. On the other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 429.70% and its average target price is $66. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.