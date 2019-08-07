Contrasting of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|75.91
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|30
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.62
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
Liquidity
11.8 and 11.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10 and 10 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
$23.5 is Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 77.49%. On the other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 429.70% and its average target price is $66. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-5.25%
|-27.19%
|-56.31%
|-60.55%
|-60.2%
|-58.92%
For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
