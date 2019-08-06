Contrasting of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

We are comparing Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic Inc. 6 1.71 N/A -0.21 0.00 NETGEAR Inc. 32 0.98 N/A 1.60 21.10

Table 1 highlights Harmonic Inc. and NETGEAR Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Harmonic Inc. and NETGEAR Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7% NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Harmonic Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NETGEAR Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harmonic Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, NETGEAR Inc. has 2.7 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. NETGEAR Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Harmonic Inc. and NETGEAR Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Harmonic Inc. is $7.67, with potential upside of 5.65%. Meanwhile, NETGEAR Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 23.23%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that NETGEAR Inc. seems more appealing than Harmonic Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Harmonic Inc. and NETGEAR Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of Harmonic Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of NETGEAR Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmonic Inc. -4.96% 35.82% 33.87% 44.77% 58.1% 58.26% NETGEAR Inc. 19.27% 30.64% 10.08% -12.19% -17.3% 4.91%

For the past year Harmonic Inc. has stronger performance than NETGEAR Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors NETGEAR Inc. beats Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.