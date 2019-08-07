Contrasting of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Since Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic Inc. 6 1.73 N/A -0.21 0.00 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.86 N/A 0.34 24.50

Table 1 highlights Harmonic Inc. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Harmonic Inc. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8.3% 4.9%

Volatility and Risk

Harmonic Inc.’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

Harmonic Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Harmonic Inc. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Harmonic Inc.’s upside potential is 6.68% at a $7.67 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Harmonic Inc. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.5% and 25.7%. About 3.3% of Harmonic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.2% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmonic Inc. -4.96% 35.82% 33.87% 44.77% 58.1% 58.26% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -0.36% -0.48% -7.1% -7.55% -1.3% -9.06%

For the past year Harmonic Inc. has 58.26% stronger performance while Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has -9.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.