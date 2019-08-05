Contrasting of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) and Its Competitors

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20% of HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have HarborOne Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.20% 0.30% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting HarborOne Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp Inc. N/A 18 53.94 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.40 2.28

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. currently has an average price target of $15, suggesting a potential downside of -20.00%. As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -0.83%. HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 1.32% 1.27% 2.85% 26.32% 3.57% 20.52% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, commercial loans, construction loans, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It operates 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through Â‘HarborOne U,Â’ with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.