Contrasting of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) and iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

This is a contrast between Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) and iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 27 26.09 N/A 1.00 27.45 iStar Inc. 11 1.66 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and iStar Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and iStar Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 2.5% iStar Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. iStar Inc.’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and iStar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 iStar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$29 is Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 4.43%. Meanwhile, iStar Inc.’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 37.10%. The data provided earlier shows that iStar Inc. appears more favorable than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and iStar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78% and 91.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s shares. Competitively, iStar Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.47% -1.08% 3.55% 23.09% 40.91% 44.09% iStar Inc. 3.21% 5.26% 50.34% 36.79% 22.79% 43.95%

For the past year Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has stronger performance than iStar Inc.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors iStar Inc.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations. The Net Lease segment owns and leases properties to single creditworthy tenants. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 282 facilities comprising 17.2 million square feet in 33 states. The Operating Properties segment operates commercial properties consisting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties; and residential properties, including luxury condominium projects. This segment operated 19 commercial properties comprising 2.9 million square feet in 8 states; and 8 residential projects representing 61 units located within luxury condominium projects in cities situated in the United States. The Land and Development segment owns a portfolio of land entitled for master planned communities (MPC), as well as for waterfront and urban infill land parcels. This segment owned 31 properties, including 10 MPC projects, 15 infill land parcels, and 6 waterfront land parcels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as iStar Financial Inc. and changed its name to iStar Inc. in August 2015. iStar Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.