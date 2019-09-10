Contrasting of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanesbrands Inc. 17 0.76 N/A 1.50 10.73 Lululemon Athletica Inc. 172 6.43 N/A 3.86 49.45

Demonstrates Hanesbrands Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Lululemon Athletica Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hanesbrands Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hanesbrands Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Lululemon Athletica Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanesbrands Inc. 0.00% 60.7% 7.4% Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 24%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.1 beta means Hanesbrands Inc.’s volatility is 10.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hanesbrands Inc. are 1.7 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Lululemon Athletica Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hanesbrands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hanesbrands Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanesbrands Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0 6 11 2.65

$16 is Hanesbrands Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 6.24%. Meanwhile, Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s average target price is $199.35, while its potential upside is 2.55%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Hanesbrands Inc. is looking more favorable than Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.7% of Hanesbrands Inc. shares and 89.8% of Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Hanesbrands Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hanesbrands Inc. -2.84% -5.19% -11.3% 7.63% -26.7% 28.41% Lululemon Athletica Inc. -0.58% 6.19% 8.78% 28.58% 60.8% 57.13%

For the past year Hanesbrands Inc. was less bullish than Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica Inc. beats Hanesbrands Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International. It sells bras, panties, shapewears, hosiery, menÂ’s underwear, childrenÂ’s underwear, and socks; and other activewear, such as T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. It provides its products primarily under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Playtex, Bali, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, LÂ’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Lilyette, Gear for Sports, Bonds, Berlei, Shock Absorber, Abanderado, Rinbros, and Zorba brand names. The company markets its products through retailers, wholesalers, and third party embellishers, as well as directly to consumers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 252 outlet stores in the United States and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 460 retail and outlet stores internationally; and Websites under the Hanes, One Hanes Place, JMS/Just My Size, and Champion names. The company also sells its products in Europe, Australia, Asia, Latin America, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories, including bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats, and water bottles. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; license and supply arrangements; and showrooms, as well as directly to consumer through lululemon.com and ivivva.com e-commerce sites. As of January 29, 2017, it operated 406 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Puerto Rico, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.