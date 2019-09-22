Contrasting of Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) and Its Peers

We are comparing Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Regional – Southeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hancock Whitney Corporation has 80.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 58.28% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.3% of Hancock Whitney Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.88% of all Regional – Southeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Hancock Whitney Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney Corporation 0.00% 10.40% 1.10% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Hancock Whitney Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney Corporation N/A 40 11.17 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

Hancock Whitney Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Hancock Whitney Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 2.00 2.46

The competitors have a potential upside of 7.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hancock Whitney Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hancock Whitney Corporation 0.58% 4.03% -3.22% -1.35% -17.78% 19.83% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year Hancock Whitney Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Hancock Whitney Corporation is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.34. In other hand, Hancock Whitney Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.97 which is 2.74% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hancock Whitney Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hancock Whitney Corporation’s competitors beat Hancock Whitney Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; and residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; and consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services, investment brokerage services, letters of credit and financial guarantees, and revolving credit facilities. Further, it provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals. Additionally, the company provides insurance agency services, discount investment brokerage services, life insurance, and consumer financing services, as well as operates and sells foreclosed assets. It operates approximately 237 full service banking and financial services offices and 277 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and Houston, Texas under the Hancock and Whitney Bank brand names, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.