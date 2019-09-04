Contrasting of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) and CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) and CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 2 172.53 N/A -1.11 0.00 CryoLife Inc. 29 3.67 N/A 0.01 2401.67

In table 1 we can see Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and CryoLife Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -399.9% -240.7% CryoLife Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CryoLife Inc. are 4.9 and 3.7 respectively. CryoLife Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and CryoLife Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.3% and 72.3%. Insiders owned roughly 30% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.4% are CryoLife Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 3.19% 11.44% -52.94% -37.78% -57.58% -24.07% CryoLife Inc. -6.43% -5.57% -6.55% 5.92% -0.45% 1.55%

For the past year Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. has -24.07% weaker performance while CryoLife Inc. has 1.55% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors CryoLife Inc. beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes medical devices worldwide. It also processes and distributes implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers surgical sealants and hemostats, including BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; BioFoam Surgical Matrix, which is used as an adjunct in sealing abdominal parenchymal tissues, as well as an adjunct for hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser console system and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina; and On-X heart valves for aortic and mitral indications. In addition, it distributes ProCol vascular bioprosthesis, a biological graft that provides vascular access for end-stage renal disease in hemodialysis patients; and PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities. Further, it distributes CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valves and CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch tissues that are processed using its proprietary SynerGraft technology; and vascular preservation services, such as CryoVein and CryoArtery tissues to treat various vascular reconstructions, such as peripheral bypass, hemodialysis access, and aortic infections. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.