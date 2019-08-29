Contrasting of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 2 187.25 N/A -1.11 0.00 CONMED Corporation 84 3.18 N/A 1.05 83.43

In table 1 we can see Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and CONMED Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and CONMED Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -399.9% -240.7% CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor CONMED Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. CONMED Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and CONMED Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

CONMED Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $100.33 average price target and a -0.87% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and CONMED Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.3% and 97.56%. About 30% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of CONMED Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 3.19% 11.44% -52.94% -37.78% -57.58% -24.07% CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06%

For the past year Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. had bearish trend while CONMED Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

CONMED Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.