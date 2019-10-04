Contrasting of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

This is a contrast between Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 59 1.89 18.37M 1.39 42.14 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 31,019,925.70% 33.7% 9.7% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s upside potential is 6.36% at a $60 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.7% and 57.41%. 8.1% are Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.