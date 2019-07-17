Contrasting of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

As Asset Management companies, Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 47 11.89 N/A 1.73 28.27 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 42.5% 11.8% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s consensus price target is $60, while its potential upside is 1.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 85.6% and 17.51% respectively. 8.2% are Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated -2.51% 4.04% 12.51% 29.51% 8.3% 32.27% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund -0.15% 1.45% 3.5% 8.38% 6.56% 7.59%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated was more bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.