Contrasting of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 59 1.93 18.37M 1.39 42.14 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 5 2.70 N/A 0.14 43.48

Table 1 highlights Hamilton Lane Incorporated and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane Incorporated. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hamilton Lane Incorporated is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 31,082,910.32% 33.7% 9.7% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Hamilton Lane Incorporated is $60, with potential upside of 7.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares and 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares. Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 8.1%. Competitively, 0.69% are BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.