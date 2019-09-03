Contrasting of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 12.67 N/A -0.36 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 11.41 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.75 beta, while its volatility is 75.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 40.27% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares and 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.