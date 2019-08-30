Contrasting of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Risk and Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.75 beta, while its volatility is 75.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1.47 beta and it is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.