Contrasting of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 12.89 N/A -0.36 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Risk & Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Competitively, Oragenics Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Oragenics Inc. is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.2. Oragenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $21, and a 31.00% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.6% and 23.9%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance while Oragenics Inc. has -47.59% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.