Contrasting of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.23 N/A -0.36 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 7.78 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Risk & Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.75. In other hand, Molecular Templates Inc. has beta of 2.73 which is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Molecular Templates Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Molecular Templates Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.