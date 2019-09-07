Contrasting of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

As Biotechnology companies, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.23 N/A -0.36 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.75 and its 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 321.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 4.21 beta.

Liquidity

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.