Contrasting of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 -0.79 133.95M -0.36 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 8 0.50 8.22M -22.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 833,022,388.06% -20.4% -11.4% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 105,655,526.99% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 165.58% and its consensus price target is $18.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares and 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.