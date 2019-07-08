Contrasting of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 14.17 N/A -0.36 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, and a 21.18% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.7% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.