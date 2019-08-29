Contrasting of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

As Biotechnology companies, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 12.72 N/A -0.36 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.21 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Risk & Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.75 and it happens to be 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 1.77 beta and it is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $27, which is potential 402.79% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.6% and 48.5% respectively. About 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.