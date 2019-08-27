Contrasting of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 12.50 N/A -0.36 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.91 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Volatility and Risk

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Avid Bioservices Inc. on the other hand, has 2.85 beta which makes it 185.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avid Bioservices Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 51.80% for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $24. On the other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s potential upside is 51.75% and its consensus price target is $10. The information presented earlier suggests that Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Avid Bioservices Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.