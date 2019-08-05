Contrasting of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.97 N/A -0.36 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 7 8.34 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Risk & Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.75 and its 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s beta is 2.35 which is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$21 is Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 22.95%. Competitively the average price target of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is $15, which is potential 32.98% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares and 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.