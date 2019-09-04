Contrasting of Halliburton Company (HAL) and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

We are comparing Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton Company 25 0.66 N/A 1.46 15.72 Tidewater Inc. 22 1.27 N/A -5.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Halliburton Company and Tidewater Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Halliburton Company and Tidewater Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton Company 0.00% 17.9% 6.3% Tidewater Inc. 0.00% -14.7% -9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.32 beta indicates that Halliburton Company is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Tidewater Inc.’s 1.77 beta is the reason why it is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Halliburton Company has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Tidewater Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4.1 Quick Ratio. Tidewater Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halliburton Company.

Analyst Ratings

Halliburton Company and Tidewater Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton Company 0 0 3 3.00 Tidewater Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Halliburton Company’s upside potential is 67.00% at a $31.33 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.2% of Halliburton Company shares are held by institutional investors while 83.4% of Tidewater Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Halliburton Company’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 1.2% are Tidewater Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halliburton Company -3.32% 0.22% -16.64% -27.15% -45.61% -13.47% Tidewater Inc. 0.66% -4.09% 4.03% 4.5% -31.56% 20.18%

For the past year Halliburton Company had bearish trend while Tidewater Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Halliburton Company beats Tidewater Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.