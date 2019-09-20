Contrasting of Halliburton Company (HAL) and Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS)

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) and Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton Company 24 0.77 N/A 1.46 15.72 Basic Energy Services Inc. 2 0.04 N/A -5.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Halliburton Company and Basic Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Halliburton Company and Basic Energy Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton Company 0.00% 17.9% 6.3% Basic Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Halliburton Company are 2.2 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Basic Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Halliburton Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Basic Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Halliburton Company and Basic Energy Services Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton Company 0 1 5 2.83 Basic Energy Services Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$27 is Halliburton Company’s average price target while its potential upside is 29.06%. Meanwhile, Basic Energy Services Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 108.33%. The data provided earlier shows that Basic Energy Services Inc. appears more favorable than Halliburton Company, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Halliburton Company and Basic Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.2% and 89.6% respectively. Halliburton Company’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.8% of Basic Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halliburton Company -3.32% 0.22% -16.64% -27.15% -45.61% -13.47% Basic Energy Services Inc. -6.32% -8.72% -29.92% -63.15% -84.29% -53.65%

For the past year Halliburton Company was less bearish than Basic Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Halliburton Company beats on 9 of the 10 factors Basic Energy Services Inc.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages. The companyÂ’s Fluid Services segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; production of salt water; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and operated 940 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 86 salt water disposal facilities. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a fleet of 421 well servicing rigs. Its Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 12 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.