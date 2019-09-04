Contrasting of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) and Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP)

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) and Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) compete with each other in the Nonmetallic Mineral Mining sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallador Energy Company 5 0.36 N/A 0.40 13.30 Foresight Energy LP 1 0.06 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hallador Energy Company and Foresight Energy LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hallador Energy Company and Foresight Energy LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallador Energy Company 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% Foresight Energy LP 0.00% -9.6% -2.4%

Volatility & Risk

Hallador Energy Company has a -0.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Foresight Energy LP’s 0.45 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hallador Energy Company are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Foresight Energy LP’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Hallador Energy Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Foresight Energy LP.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hallador Energy Company and Foresight Energy LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallador Energy Company 0 0 0 0.00 Foresight Energy LP 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Foresight Energy LP has an average target price of $4, with potential upside of 952.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.5% of Hallador Energy Company shares are held by institutional investors while 11.7% of Foresight Energy LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of Hallador Energy Company shares. Insiders Competitively, held 63.26% of Foresight Energy LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hallador Energy Company -8.22% -3.94% 6.35% -5.47% -21.18% 5.72% Foresight Energy LP -24.1% -35.88% -69.01% -86.67% -88.17% -87.43%

For the past year Hallador Energy Company had bullish trend while Foresight Energy LP had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Hallador Energy Company beats Foresight Energy LP.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana; and Bulldog underground mine located in Vermillion County, Illinois. It is also involved in oil and gas exploration activities in Michigan and Indiana. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 17, 2017, the company owned four underground mining complexes, including Williamson, Sugar Camp, Hillsboro, and Macoupin, as well as four longwall systems, and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River. It controls approximately 2 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. The company sells its coal to electric utility and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Foresight Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Foresight Energy LP in April 2014. Foresight Energy LP was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.