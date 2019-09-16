Contrasting of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG) and Zovio Inc. (:)

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) and Zovio Inc. (:), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Education & Training Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group Inc. 53 0.00 N/A 1.30 48.58 Zovio Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hailiang Education Group Inc. and Zovio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) and Zovio Inc. (:)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 11% Zovio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hailiang Education Group Inc. and Zovio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 1.39% respectively. Comparatively, 96% are Zovio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hailiang Education Group Inc. 5.24% 8.11% 9.97% 85.03% -19.85% 26.6% Zovio Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Hailiang Education Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Zovio Inc.

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates three centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School, and Tianma Experimental School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools offer basic educational program and international program at the kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as provide courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities and SAT courses for the United States universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2016, the company had 18,673 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2016, its institutions offered approximately 1,200 courses and 80 degree programs; and had 45,087 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as TeleUniversity, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgepoint Education, Inc. in February 2004. Bridgepoint Education, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.