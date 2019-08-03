Contrasting of Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO) and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne LLC 19 9.93 N/A -2.53 0.00 PS Business Parks Inc. 158 11.13 N/A 4.06 43.11

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gyrodyne LLC and PS Business Parks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gyrodyne LLC and PS Business Parks Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0% PS Business Parks Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 8.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Gyrodyne LLC and PS Business Parks Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gyrodyne LLC 0 0 0 0.00 PS Business Parks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, PS Business Parks Inc.’s potential downside is -22.91% and its average price target is $133.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.25% of Gyrodyne LLC shares and 74.1% of PS Business Parks Inc. shares. About 19.81% of Gyrodyne LLC’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of PS Business Parks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gyrodyne LLC -1.58% -4.58% 3% -9.19% -8.08% 8.69% PS Business Parks Inc. -0.82% 4.09% 11.62% 21.8% 39.6% 33.59%

For the past year Gyrodyne LLC has weaker performance than PS Business Parks Inc.

Summary

PS Business Parks Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Gyrodyne LLC.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.