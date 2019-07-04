Contrasting of Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gyrodyne LLC has 45.25% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 65.94% institutional ownership for its rivals. 19.81% of Gyrodyne LLC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gyrodyne LLC and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Gyrodyne LLC and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne LLC N/A 19 0.00 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Gyrodyne LLC and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gyrodyne LLC 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.88 2.56

As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 18.24%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gyrodyne LLC and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gyrodyne LLC 8.65% 0% 8.94% 3.61% -1.03% 16.21% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Gyrodyne LLC was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Gyrodyne LLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Gyrodyne LLC’s peers beat Gyrodyne LLC.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.