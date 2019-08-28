Contrasting of GX Acquisition Corp. (GXGXU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)

Both GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.58
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of GX Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|1.76%
For the past year GX Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Boxwood Merger Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats GX Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.