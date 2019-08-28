Contrasting of GX Acquisition Corp. (GXGXU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)

Both GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of GX Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year GX Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Boxwood Merger Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats GX Acquisition Corp.