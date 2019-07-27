Contrasting of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) and Its Competitors

As Drug Manufacturers – Major company, GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GW Pharmaceuticals plc has 82.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 54.35% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand GW Pharmaceuticals plc has 0.62% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 2.77% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has GW Pharmaceuticals plc and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -63.10% -55.30% Industry Average 140.67% 44.29% 12.48%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares GW Pharmaceuticals plc and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GW Pharmaceuticals plc N/A 164 0.00 Industry Average 3.47B 2.47B 20.73

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 6 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.10 4.00 2.77

With consensus price target of $187, GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a potential upside of 12.44%. The peers have a potential upside of 59.85%. Given GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GW Pharmaceuticals plc is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GW Pharmaceuticals plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GW Pharmaceuticals plc -3.51% 8.88% 19.15% 29.82% 23.83% 83.78% Industry Average 2.21% 2.04% 11.89% 12.51% 19.86% 27.76%

For the past year GW Pharmaceuticals plc has stronger performance than GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GW Pharmaceuticals plc are 9.8 and 9.3. Competitively, GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s peers have 2.77 and 2.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

GW Pharmaceuticals plc is 171.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.71. In other hand, GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s competitors have beta of 1.08 which is 8.48% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

GW Pharmaceuticals plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GW Pharmaceuticals plc beats GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s rivals on 3 of the 4 factors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. The company markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis. It is also developing Sativex in Phase II trials in neuropathic pain. In addition, the companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Epidiolex, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of dravet syndrome, lennox-gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms, as well as other product candidates in Phase I and II clinical development for the treatment of glioma, adult epilepsy, and schizophrenia. It primarily operates Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc was founded in 1998 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.