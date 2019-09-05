Contrasting of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) and Its Peers

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gulfport Energy Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.3% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gulfport Energy Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.20% 6.60% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Gulfport Energy Corporation and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation N/A 6 1.61 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Gulfport Energy Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Gulfport Energy Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Gulfport Energy Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Industry Average 1.27 1.90 2.67 2.65

With average price target of $5.08, Gulfport Energy Corporation has a potential upside of 84.73%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.54%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Gulfport Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gulfport Energy Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Gulfport Energy Corporation had bearish trend while Gulfport Energy Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gulfport Energy Corporation are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Gulfport Energy Corporation’s rivals have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gulfport Energy Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Gulfport Energy Corporation has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gulfport Energy Corporation’s rivals are 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Gulfport Energy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gulfport Energy Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.