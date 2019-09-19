Contrasting of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

This is a contrast between Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software Inc. 100 12.34 N/A 0.99 102.70 Perion Network Ltd. 4 0.49 N/A 0.36 12.53

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Guidewire Software Inc. and Perion Network Ltd. Perion Network Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Guidewire Software Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Guidewire Software Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Perion Network Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Guidewire Software Inc. and Perion Network Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2% Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 3.6%

Risk & Volatility

Guidewire Software Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.18. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Guidewire Software Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Perion Network Ltd. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Guidewire Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Perion Network Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Guidewire Software Inc. and Perion Network Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Perion Network Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Guidewire Software Inc.’s average price target is $132, while its potential upside is 21.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Guidewire Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.8% of Perion Network Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.12% of Guidewire Software Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Perion Network Ltd. has 36.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guidewire Software Inc. 0.76% 0.89% -2.68% 19.32% 18.63% 27.23% Perion Network Ltd. 1.35% 51.01% 51.52% 36.36% 44.23% 73.08%

For the past year Guidewire Software Inc. was less bullish than Perion Network Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Guidewire Software Inc. beats Perion Network Ltd.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application. Its InsuranceSuite add-on applications consist of Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to manage customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that provides software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify insurance products. The company also provides data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, a data store that unifies, standardizes, and stores data from insurerÂ’s systems and external sources; Guidewire InfoCenter that provides information for business intelligence, analysis, and enhanced decision making; Guidewire Live that aggregate data from internal and third-party sources, and analyze and visualize data; and Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a tool that allows insurers to make data-driven decisions. In addition, it offers Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.