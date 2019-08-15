Contrasting of Guess’ Inc. (GES) and Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) and Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) compete with each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guess’ Inc. 18 0.37 N/A 0.19 87.31 Shoe Carnival Inc. 31 0.34 N/A 2.52 10.09

Demonstrates Guess’ Inc. and Shoe Carnival Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Shoe Carnival Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Guess’ Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Guess’ Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guess’ Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.7% Shoe Carnival Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9%

Volatility & Risk

Guess’ Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.44 beta. Competitively, Shoe Carnival Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Guess’ Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Shoe Carnival Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Shoe Carnival Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Guess’ Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Guess’ Inc. and Shoe Carnival Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guess’ Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Shoe Carnival Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 96.01% for Guess’ Inc. with average target price of $26.5. On the other hand, Shoe Carnival Inc.’s potential upside is 81.16% and its average target price is $42.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Guess’ Inc. seems more appealing than Shoe Carnival Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Guess’ Inc. and Shoe Carnival Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.2% and 99.7% respectively. 2% are Guess’ Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Shoe Carnival Inc. has 24.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guess’ Inc. -1.92% 4.85% -18.32% -13.14% -24.68% -18.87% Shoe Carnival Inc. -5.83% -8.9% -28.63% -32.63% -18.91% -24.26%

For the past year Guess’ Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Shoe Carnival Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Shoe Carnival Inc. beats Guess’ Inc.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to manufacture and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kidsÂ’ and infantsÂ’ apparel, outerwear, swimwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories. The company markets its products under GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. As of January 28, 2017, the company directly operated 945 retail stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its licensees and distributors operated an additional 735 retail stores worldwide, as well as 192 smaller-sized licensee operated concessions. The company also offers its products through its retail Websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. As of March 23, 2017, the company operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico. It sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.