Contrasting of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) and Its Peers

We are comparing Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.83% of all Drugs – Generic’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Guardion Health Sciences Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.35% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Guardion Health Sciences Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Guardion Health Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|8.34%
|72.85%
|5.16%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing Guardion Health Sciences Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Guardion Health Sciences Inc.
|N/A
|2
|0.00
|Industry Average
|30.79M
|369.43M
|157.92
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Guardion Health Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.50
|2.56
|2.61
|2.63
The rivals have a potential upside of 105.33%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Guardion Health Sciences Inc.
|-15.28%
|-3.17%
|-47.86%
|0%
|0%
|-66.85%
|Industry Average
|5.03%
|7.83%
|17.34%
|45.36%
|47.37%
|52.23%
For the past year Guardion Health Sciences Inc. has -66.85% weaker performance while Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s rivals have 52.23% stronger performance.
Dividends
Guardion Health Sciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Guardion Health Sciences Inc.
