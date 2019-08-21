Contrasting of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) and Its Peers

We are comparing Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.83% of all Drugs – Generic’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Guardion Health Sciences Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.35% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Guardion Health Sciences Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Guardion Health Sciences Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Guardion Health Sciences Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.56 2.61 2.63

The rivals have a potential upside of 105.33%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guardion Health Sciences Inc. -15.28% -3.17% -47.86% 0% 0% -66.85% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year Guardion Health Sciences Inc. has -66.85% weaker performance while Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s rivals have 52.23% stronger performance.

Dividends

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Guardion Health Sciences Inc.