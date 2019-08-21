Contrasting of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (GFED) and First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Since Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) and First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) are part of the Regional – Southwest Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.
|23
|2.55
|N/A
|2.42
|9.76
|First Community Corporation
|19
|2.86
|N/A
|1.41
|13.55
Table 1 demonstrates Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. and First Community Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Community Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) and First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.
|0.00%
|9.3%
|0.8%
|First Community Corporation
|0.00%
|10.1%
|1%
Risk and Volatility
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s 0.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 98.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. First Community Corporation’s 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.85 beta.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. shares and 56.1% of First Community Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.8% of First Community Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.
|-1.67%
|1.51%
|1.94%
|10.69%
|0.64%
|8.06%
|First Community Corporation
|-1.49%
|2.3%
|3.8%
|-6.78%
|-22.32%
|-1.65%
For the past year Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. has 8.06% stronger performance while First Community Corporation has -1.65% weaker performance.
