Contrasting of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (GFED) and First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Since Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) and First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) are part of the Regional – Southwest Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 23 2.55 N/A 2.42 9.76 First Community Corporation 19 2.86 N/A 1.41 13.55

Table 1 demonstrates Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. and First Community Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Community Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) and First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.8% First Community Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s 0.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 98.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. First Community Corporation’s 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.85 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. shares and 56.1% of First Community Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.8% of First Community Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. -1.67% 1.51% 1.94% 10.69% 0.64% 8.06% First Community Corporation -1.49% 2.3% 3.8% -6.78% -22.32% -1.65%

For the past year Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. has 8.06% stronger performance while First Community Corporation has -1.65% weaker performance.